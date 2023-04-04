Over 300 homes destroyed, 4 reported dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:01 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 has hit the remote region of Papua New Guinea on Monday.
Four people lost their lives after an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit the remote region of Papua New Guinea on Monday. Local media reported that more than 300 houses have also been destroyed and disaster relief officials worked to further assess the damage today.
