Dhotre said 38.16 lakh Aadhaar numbers stand deactivated as on August 31. Photo: Mint

Over 40,900 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers cancelled up to 31 August: Minister

1 min read . 10:39 AM IST

PTI

He was replying to a question on whether there have been any cases where fraudulent Aadhaar cards have been found by the Ministry, and the number of such cases.