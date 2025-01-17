Over 40 Pakistanis are feared drowned after a boat capsized off West Africa's Atlantic coast, a key departure point for migrants to Europe. President Zardari expressed sorrow over the tragedy and emphasized the importance of strict measures against human trafficking.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 40 Pakistanis are feared to have drowned in the capsizing of a boat off West Africa's Atlantic coastline, which has emerged as a primary point of departure for migrants aiming to reach Europe. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the deaths and stressed the need for strict measures to curb human trafficking.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pakistan said it had been informed by its embassy in Morocco that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including some Pakistanis, had set off from Mauritania and capsized near Dakhla, a Moroccan-controlled port city in the disputed Western Sahara.