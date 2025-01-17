Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Over 40 Pakistanis feared drowned as migrant boat capsizes off West African coast

Over 40 Pakistanis feared drowned as migrant boat capsizes off West African coast

More than 40 Pakistanis are feared to have drowned in the capsizing of a boat off West Africa's Atlantic coastline, which has emerged as a primary point of departure for migrants aiming to reach Europe. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the deaths and stressed the need for strict measures to curb human trafficking.

Pakistan said it had been informed by its embassy in Morocco that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including some Pakistanis, had set off from Mauritania and capsized near Dakhla, a Moroccan-controlled port city in the disputed Western Sahara.

