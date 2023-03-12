Over 50,000 Israelis join biggest ever protest against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Netanyahu and his allies have pledged to press ahead with a series of bills that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments.
The country of Israel is witnessing the biggest street protests by thousands of demonstrators as citizens rally against the government's judicial plans. The demonstrators are protesting against the proposed overhaul of judiciary which they allege will give absolute power to Prime Minister Netanyahu making Israel a dictatorship instead of the an existing democracy.
