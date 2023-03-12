The country of Israel is witnessing the biggest street protests by thousands of demonstrators as citizens rally against the government's judicial plans. The demonstrators are protesting against the proposed overhaul of judiciary which they allege will give absolute power to Prime Minister Netanyahu making Israel a dictatorship instead of the an existing democracy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the changes - which would curb the power of courts - will restore balance between the branches of government.

Opposition leaders in Israel have termed the overhaul as ‘greatest crisis’ as people in thousands take to streets to stop the changes from happening.

It is to be noted that the nationwide demonstrations have been a regular weekly event for more than two months. In its tenth week, hundreds of Israeli women’s rights activists dressed as characters in the television series, “The Handmaid’s Tale," marched to the center of Tel Aviv city to join the main protest.

What are Israelis protesting?

Netanyahu and his allies have pledged to press ahead with a series of bills that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments.

The reforms aim to give the elected government decisive influence over the choice of judges, and limit the ability of the Supreme Court to rule against the executive or strike down legislation.

Israel protests

The uproar over the legal changes plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. The protests have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets and recently became violent.

On Thursday, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas trip after throngs of cars and protesters prevented him from driving there.

The rift has not spared Israel’s military, which is seeing unprecedented opposition from within its own ranks.

The protests have been largely dominated by the country’s secular middle class. Israel’s Palestinian minority, which makes up some 20% of the population, have been largely absent, in part because they suffer from discrimination in Israel and and because of Israel’s treatment of their Palestinian brethren in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel judiciary overhaul criticism

Critics say Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, is driven by personal grievances and that he could find an escape route from the charges through the overhaul. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and says the legal changes have nothing to do with his trial.

(With agency inputs)