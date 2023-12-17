Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Libya: International Organization for Migration
The migrants are believed to have died because of high waves which swamped their vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, the IOM's Libya office said in a statement to AFP.
At least 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya's coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Saturday, in the latest such tragedy off North Africa.
