Over 60 US senators back Russia sanctions bill that could hit India with 100% tariffs

A bipartisan bill that could empower the United States to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries buying Russian oil has been introduced in the Senate with the backing of more than 60 lawmakers, putting India among the five countries that could be targeted if the legislation becomes law, according to a report by PTI.

The legislation, titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, was introduced on Thursday by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. It seeks to tighten economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine through sweeping sanctions on Moscow's political leadership, financial institutions, energy sector and sanctions evasion networks.

Under the bill, the US Trade Representative would be authorised to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries identified as the world's five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, or among the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.

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Countries in line for tariffs Blumenthal has identified China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as the five countries currently expected to fall within the scope of the proposal.

The legislation requires the US Trade Representative to reassess the list every 180 days and adjust tariff rates based on changes in purchasing patterns. Senators said the final tariff rate would be determined by the trade representative and need not be set at the maximum level.

The bill includes an exemption for countries whose imports of Russian natural gas account for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total gas exports, provided they are taking significant steps to reduce those imports. The carve-out effectively shields most European allies.

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Exemption for US purchase of Russian uranium The proposed law also exempts US purchases of Russian uranium for nuclear reactors and medical isotopes, as well as activities carried out under US-Russia cooperation in the nuclear and space sectors.

Lawmakers said the measure is significantly narrower than earlier drafts, which had proposed tariffs of up to 500 per cent and could have covered more than 60 countries. The revised version focuses on a limited group of the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas following consultations with the Trump administration, which senators said has endorsed the bill.

Named in honour of Lindsey Graham following his death last week, the bill has been described by supporters as the late senator's signature legislative effort.

"Until the very day he passed, Lindsey remained focused on passing the Russia sanctions bill. Passing this legislation would honour my brother's steadfast commitment to our national security, and it would provide President Trump with additional leverage to bring this war to an end," Senator Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister and successor in the Senate, said, according to PTI.

The legislation must still pass the Senate and the House of Representatives before it can be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.