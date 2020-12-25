Over 600K UK citizens get Pfizer jab, Canada receives Moderna vaccine

Over 600,000 people in the United Kingdom received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Health said.

"Thanks to a huge effort from the National Health Service to overcome significant logistical challenges, 616,933 people across the UK have had their jab of the coronavirus vaccine," the ministry said on late Thursday.

More than 521,000 people got vaccinated in England, over 56,000 in Scotland, more than 22,000 in Wales and over 16,000 in Northern Ireland.

"Over the coming weeks and months, the rate of vaccination will increase as more doses become available and the program continues to expand, with more vaccines being delivered direct to care homes," the department added.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the UK.

Moderna vaccine arrives in Canada

The Canadian government announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It approved the vaccine on Wednesday and said it expects 168,000 doses by end of 2020.

Separately, FedEx Corp's Canadian subsidiary and Innomar Strategies, a Canada-based unit of U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday they have started to distribute Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.

FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of COVID-19, including 14,597 deaths.

