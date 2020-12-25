Over 600K UK citizens get Pfizer jab, Canada receives Moderna vaccine

More than 521,000 people got vaccinated in England, over 56,000 in Scotland, more than 22,000 in Wales and over 16,000 in Northern Ireland. The Canadian government said the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It expects 168,000 doses by end of 2020.