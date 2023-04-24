Over $68 billion withdrawn from Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:45 AM IST
- More than $68 billion had been withdrawn from Credit Suisse in the first three months of 2023, the bank said Monday in what are likely its final quarterly results before it is swallowed by rival UBS.
