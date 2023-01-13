COVID cases touch 900 mn in China, to hit rural areas next

COVID cases touch 900 mn in China, to hit rural areas next2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Infections are expected to surge in rural areas as hundreds of millions travel to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holidays
In China, over 900 million people have been infected with the coronavirus as of 11 January, that is 64% of the country's population got the virus, a Peking University study revealed.