Over two dozen Indian-origin politicians elected to UK Parliament — Meet Kerala-born Sojan Joseph and others

Labour Party saw a comeback in the UK elections with a record number of Indian-origin MPs elected. Sojan Joseph's victory in Ashford made history, marking the first Labour win in 139 years. Celebrations have erupted in Kerala for the nurse turned politician.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Sojan Joseph created history with his debut parliamentary win in the British parliamentary election (File photo)
Sojan Joseph created history with his debut parliamentary win in the British parliamentary election (File photo)

A record number of Indian-origin politicians were elected to the House of Commons this week as the Labour Party made a comeback after 14 years. The lengthy list includes some prominent Conservatives — including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — survived an overall brutal outcome for the Tory party as well as several new faces. Kerala-born Sojan Joseph created history as the first Labour candidate to win the Ashford constituency in its 139-year history.

A total of 28 British Indians were elected to the Parliament on Friday with the Labour party leading the charge. Party veterans Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston) and Lisa Nandy (Wigan) retained their seats while Goan-origin Valerie Vaz won the newly formed Walsall and Bloxwich constituency.

Meanwhile Sojan Joseph defeated veteran politician Damien Green to win Ashford. Celebrations broke out in Kerala as the poll was called in favour of the nurse who has resided in the United Kingdom since 2002. Sojan is originally from Kaipuzha (a small village in Kottayam district) and currently serves as a mental health nurse with the Kent National Health Service.

“I am very happy. A Malayalee went there and won. He calls home everyday,” his father told the media on Friday.

Several British Sikh MPs also made their way to the House of Commons on Friday with Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi winning their seats back for the Labour party. Navendu Mishra (Stockport) and Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East) were among the other Labour MPs re-elected with convincing majorities.

First time Labour party MPs include Jas Athwal (Ilford South), Baggy Shanker (Derby South), Satvir Kaur (Southampton Test), Harpreet Uppal (Huddersfield), Warinder Juss (Wolverhampton West), Gurinder Josan (Smethwick), Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan), Sonia Kumar (Dudley), Sureena Brackenbridge (Wolverhampton North East), Kirith Entwistle (Bolton North East), Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough) and Sojan Joseph (Ashford).

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 08:22 PM IST
