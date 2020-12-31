Overcoming Trumpism by reaching out

The same might be said about more salubrious leaders. Winston Churchill would not have become “the Greatest Englishman" were it not for the unique events of May 1940. But this doesn’t mean that history would have taken the same course without Churchill, or indeed Hitler. They reacted to certain conditions, to be sure, but they pushed them in a direction, or to extremes, that other leaders probably would not have done. There is no law of history that made Hitler’s war, let alone the Holocaust, inevitable.