Oxford Covid vaccine: UK to give 2 doses in interval of 4 and 12 weeks

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, the government announced on Wednesday, adding the mass rollout will begin on 4 January.

Britain health regulators recommended two doses in an interval of four and 12 weeks. The administration, shown in clinical trials, has been found to be safe and effective in the battle against the pandemic and will lead to a massive expansion in Britain's immunisation programme.

"This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose," an official release by AstraZeneca read.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the health ministry said.

The development is also a turning point as the vaccine battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19.

India may approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine

The Union Health Ministry had earlier said that the first coronavirus vaccine shots against Covid-19 may start next month. It was also reported on 23 December that the country may approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine this week after the Serum Institute of India submitted new data on it.

On Oxford-AstraZenaca's vaccine approval, Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit. We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants."

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. This will be used to vaccinate around 50 million people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already killed 1.7 million people globally, sown chaos through the world economy and upended normal life for billions since it began in the Wuhan city of China a year ago.

