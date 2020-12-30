Oxford Covid vaccine: UK to give 2 doses in interval of 4 and 12 weeks

On Oxford-AstraZenaca's vaccine approval, Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit. We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants."