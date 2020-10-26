Oxford coronavirus vaccine 'will be ready by Christmas': Report

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the Oxford University, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is likely to be developed and administered to medics and high-risk patients before the end of the year, the professor leading the project said.

Emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the jab while the final trials of the coronavirus vaccine are still underway, reports Daily Mail quoting Adrian Hill, founder and director of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute.

The rest of the population could receive the vaccine from early 2021, the report said.

Professor Hill admitted timing was tight to begin vaccinations before Christmas, however, insisted it was indeed possible.

Billions of doses being produced

'Billions of doses' are already being produced at 10 factories worldwide by a consortium led by British drugs firms AstraZeneca, Professor Hill said.

In an upbeat assessment of how the vaccination programme could unfold, he said: “I'd be very surprised if this thing [the pandemic] isn't very clearly on the way down by late spring, at least in this country... we will get to the stage where there is herd immunity through vaccination."

“The next critical stage in the process will be the 'unblinding' of trial results, which will see data from participants given the jab compared with the placebo group," the report added.

“Until then, neither the participants nor the researchers leading trials themselves will know who has received the vaccine or the placebo – a process known as 'double blinding'."

Professor Hill also suggested that the unblinding is now imminent – but different countries' health regulators have different requirements before they license vaccines.

Researchers plan to seek emergency approval for vulnerable patients on the basis of interim results while conducting more trials to provide stronger evidence. 'The initial licence would be for emergency use, not full approval,' Professor Hill added.

Oxford shot prompts immune response in old, young

One of the world's leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, said on Monday.

A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.15 million people, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

"It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher," an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

With agency inputs

