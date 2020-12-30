Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca applies for European regulator's approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca has submitted data of its Covid-19 vaccine for a conditional marketing authorisation application from the European Medicines Agency, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that the we have submitted a full data package to support an application for conditional marketing authorisation for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the European Medicines Agency," the spokesman said.

"AstraZeneca has been submitting data on a rolling basis and will continue to work closely with the EMA to support the start of a formal CMA application process," he added.

The vaccine is pending approval from Europe European Medicines Authority and the watchdog said that it needs additional data about the quality of the vaccine.

"They have not even filed an application with us yet" said EMA's deputy executive director Noel Wathion. "Not even enough to warrant a conditional marketing licence."

European regulators have only received some information about the vaccine, Wathion said. "We need additional data about the quality of the vaccine. And after that, the company has to formally apply," Wathion said.

AstraZeneca told Reuters last week that its Covid-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation. It has submitted a full data package about its vaccine to the British medicines regulator, the British health minister said.

Serum Institute of India, the local maker of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in India, said on Monday it expected the British and Indian government to approve the shot for emergency use in a few days, according to Reuters.

"You will be hearing some good news from the UK very soon," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India, told reporters on Monday. "By January, we should have the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine licensed."

The company has already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine and will be able to ramp up capacity to around 100 million a month by March when a new facility comes online, Poonawalla said.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot also told the Sunday Times that researchers developing its vaccine have figured out a “winning formula" making the jab as effective as rival candidates.

