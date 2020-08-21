Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gets nod to conduct phase 3 trials in Russia: Report

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in Russia, a filing in the Russian registry of clinical trials showed on Frida, reported Reuters.

The trial will involve 150 participants and will be handled by four medical facilities in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the registry filing, showed.

Meanwhile, the European Union has agreed to buy at least 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine in its first such advance purchase deal, which could weaken plans led by the World Health Organisation for a global approach.

The European Commission, which is negotiating on behalf of all 27 EU member states, said the deal included an option to purchase 100 million additional doses from the British drugmaker should its vaccine prove safe and effective.

Additionally, Australia has secured access to a "promising" coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

The Oxford vaccine is one of five globally in Phase 3 efficacy trials, and researchers hope to have results by the end of the year.

On the other hand, mass testing of the Russia's first potential Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, got domestic regulatory approval to involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said on Thursday.

Moreover, the clinical trials of a second Covid-19 vaccine by Russia is due to be completed in September, the RIA news agency cited Russia's healthcare watchdog as saying on Friday.

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are feeling fine.

With agency inputs

