The United Kingdom will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday.

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," Johnson said while speaking to the BBC.

Meanwhile, on the surge in cases of coronavirus, the British PM has said that the schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to various concerns due to restart of schools after Christmas.

"There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority," he said.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

Britain on Saturday hit a daily record for new coronavirus infections with 57,725 cases in one day. The fear is that with rising infections, the number of deaths will also grow over the coming weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via