Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Oxford Covid vaccine: UK targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next 3 months
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Oxford Covid vaccine: UK targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next 3 months

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Agencies

  • 'We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months,' UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

The United Kingdom will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday.

The United Kingdom will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday.

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," Johnson said while speaking to the BBC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid under control in Rajasthan, recovery rate at 96.14%: Gehlot

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

2 min read . 05:07 PM IST

AAP to contest all seats in upcoming Gujarat local body polls

2 min read . 05:05 PM IST

Operation clean up: 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," Johnson said while speaking to the BBC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid under control in Rajasthan, recovery rate at 96.14%: Gehlot

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

2 min read . 05:07 PM IST

AAP to contest all seats in upcoming Gujarat local body polls

2 min read . 05:05 PM IST

Operation clean up: 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, on the surge in cases of coronavirus, the British PM has said that the schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to various concerns due to restart of schools after Christmas.

"There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority," he said.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

Britain on Saturday hit a daily record for new coronavirus infections with 57,725 cases in one day. The fear is that with rising infections, the number of deaths will also grow over the coming weeks.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.