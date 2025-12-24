Oxford Debate controversy: Did Indian student Viraansh Bhanushali admit to writing speech for Pakistan's Moosa Harraj?

A video of an Oxford University student union debate between an Indian student and his Pakistani counterpart is going viral on social media after a massive controversy erupted the Pakistani Oxford Union president Moosa Harraj staged a stunt and allowed his country to claim victory in another debate that was never meant to be.

The debate between Harraj and Mumbai-born Viraansh Bhanushali took place in November, and now a clip of the Indian student admitting that he wrote Harraj's speech supporting Pakistan is going viral.

“Moosa is not only the president of this union, he's also a Pakistani by birth, and a very, very dear friend of mine. In fact, as his chief of staff, I've spent months working with him, which makes tonight a tad bit awkward, because technically, I'm supposed to make him look good. But here I am, last night, writing his speech for him,” Bhanushali is heard saying during the debate.

However, his next line caught everyone by surprise.

“I shall gladly admit that sometimes it takes an Indian to clean up the incompetence of a Pakistani,” Bhanushali said, after which a round of cheers and applause came in.

What did Moosa Harraj say about India? In a video clip shared widely on X, Pakistani student Moosa Harraj is heard calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “obedient soldier” of the RSS.

“We must speak the truth that polite diplomacy tries to hide. Prime Minister Modi is not a lone actor. He's the obedient soldier of RSS. You cannot understand Modi without understanding the RSS, and you cannot understand the RSS without understanding the sentence that their ideologue, Golvarka, wrote about Nazi Germany. He called Nazi Germany a good lesson for us in Hindustan to learn and profit by. That is the ideology that sits in the Prime Minister's office today,” he was heard saying.

He said that India needs Pakistan.

“From the ashes of the Gujarat riots in 2002, where Mr. Modi presided over the slaughter of a thousand Muslims to the destruction of the Babri Masjid, their playbook has remained consistent. Power is consolidated by manufacturing a permanent enemy. Their version of a Hindu Rashtra, a pure ethno-religious state, cannot exist without an other. They need Pakistan,” Harraj claimed.