Oxford developed covid vaccine, then scholars clashed over money

Just weeks before the University of Oxford announced a mega-deal aimed at rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, university leaders had a revolt on their hands.

Publicly, Oxford scientists were touting progress in the laboratory. But behind the scenes, two renowned vaccinologists leading the effort were fighting a proposed deal with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co.

The scientists’ small biotech company—a spinout partially funded by Oxford—was refusing to hand over intellectual-property rights. To outflank their bosses, the scientists asked a London investment banker to help explore other potential deals.

For the 900-year-old university, the stakes were as high as at any time in its modern history. As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged lives and economies around the globe, Oxford found itself ahead of the pack with an encouraging vaccine candidate. But feats of science were just part of the battle. Publicly funded Oxford needed to combine its high-minded ideals with the profit-driven ethos of the pharmaceutical world. Academics and their allies clashed repeatedly over control of the university’s strategy for delivering the jab to the world.

“We were headed into the jungle without a machete," says John Bell, a twice-knighted Oxford geneticist tapped by university leaders to find a pharmaceutical-industry partner. “We happen to be a rather good university, but universities don’t do this stuff."

Oxford ultimately hammered out a deal with British multinational AstraZeneca PLC to oversee the manufacturing and distribution of billions of doses. Previously unreported terms hashed out in April, described by people familiar with the discussions, include a potential royalty cut of roughly 6% for Oxford. If the vaccine passes regulatory hurdles and becomes a must-have seasonal shot, as some scientists think it might, payments could be worth well over $100 million.

The turmoil around Oxford’s vaccine deal featured on-campus clashes of ego, hastily made threats and promises, and layers of public and private investors with competing incentives.

Despite the infighting, supporters and critics alike credit Prof. Bell with bridging the divide between Oxford’s history of nonprofit medical innovation and the pharmaceutical industry’s shareholder-driven motivations.

“He can be very abrasive," says Graham Richards, a former Oxford chemistry chairman. “He can get people very upset. But he just gets things done."

The science behind the Oxford vaccine dates back decades. In the 2000s, Merck scientists researched using a cold virus from a chimpanzee to make any number of vaccines. Merck dropped the project, in part because it worried that a vaccine based on a chimp virus would face a difficult time getting approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Stefano Colloca, a former Merck researcher.

But the work continued, including at Oxford’s Jenner Institute. Named after British smallpox-vaccine pioneer Edward Jenner, it is one of the world’s foremost centers for vaccine study.

Two scientists there, Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford vaccinology professor, and Adrian Hill, the institute’s director, developed their own version of the chimp vaccine technology. They patented it and in 2016 founded Vaccitech Ltd., with Oxford’s support, to create vaccines and treatments for profit. The scientists remain at Oxford but also help oversee Vaccitech.

The biotech company was an early product of a grand Oxford experiment aimed at making the university—and the U.K. in general—more commercially competitive in technology and life sciences.

Vaccitech’s biggest shareholder is a university-backed venture firm called Oxford Sciences Innovation PLC. Oxford started the firm in 2015, attracting some £600 million from outside investors ranging from hedge funds to Chinese conglomerates. The idea was to emulate American rivals like Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology by fostering profit-making lab spinouts. Oxford takes a cut of the spinouts—typically between 10% and 50%—and doles out half of that stake to Oxford Sciences. Prof. Bell sits on the venture firm’s board.

When Vaccitech set up shop, Oxford Sciences received a big founding stake, and has invested more since then, supporting the company as it struggled to turn its research into commercial hits. Vaccitech has other private shareholders as well, but Oxford holds particular sway.

At the start of the year, the Jenner Institute was making an Ebola-virus vaccine in its small manufacturing plant. In mid-January, shortly after the new coronavirus started spreading globally, Chinese scientists released its genetic sequence. The next day, Prof. Gilbert’s team got to work.

Prof. Gilbert, 58 years old, spent hours in the lab, waking at 4 a.m. and working into the evening.

Vaccitech Chief Executive Bill Enright says the idea was that the Jenner Institute and Vaccitech would work in tandem, speeding up lab research to boost chances for success. Profs. Gilbert and Hill, who together own about 10% of Vaccitech, started exploring whether the university could roll out the vaccine on a global scale, using Vaccitech and other partners and without giving any one big company exclusive rights, according to Vaccitech officials and other people familiar with the matter.

In late March, Mr. Enright says, the university’s internal innovation office, the keeper of its vaccine intellectual property, told him Oxford didn’t plan to grant any company exclusive rights to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In fact, Oxford’s senior leaders were already moving in just that direction. “We have no ability to distribute this, to manufacture this," Oxford’s vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, recalls thinking. She worried about squandering the opportunity and knew Oxford needed a big corporate partner.

So Prof. Richardson deputized Prof. Bell, who for almost two decades sat on the board of Roche Holding AG and has advised successive prime ministers on health policy.

One longtime Oxford donor, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was assisting with Covid-19 efforts globally. In March, Prof. Bell says Trevor Mundel, head of the foundation’s global-health program, told him, “You guys need a partner."

Prof. Bell says he told Profs. Gilbert and Hill that they had a conflict of interest in any talks between Oxford and potential partners, because of their ownership stake in Vaccitech.

The scientists’ dual roles as private-company founders and university researchers posed a quandary: Oxford wants to encourage its researchers to be entrepreneurs but faces criticism, even within the university, when they stand to profit from their inventions. Oxford’s vaccine effort brought those tensions into the spotlight, academics, administrators and investors say.

Prof. Bell also didn’t want Vaccitech at the negotiating table, and considered it inconceivable that the company, with just a few dozen staff, could help coordinate a global vaccine rollout.

“You might as well have done it in my garage," he says.

Earlier in the pandemic, Prof. Bell had heard from Roger Perlmutter, the soon-to-retire top scientist at Merck. The two have known each other since the 1980s.

“What do you know about the Oxford vaccine?" Prof. Bell remembers Dr. Perlmutter asking him. He texted back: “I think it’s probably real, Roger. It’s really interesting." That discussion didn’t go anywhere, but in late March, he called Dr. Perlmutter back, and soon they were working toward an exclusive licensing deal. Dr. Perlmutter didn’t respond to requests for comment.

As governments around the world ramped up their own vaccine efforts, many inside the university started to worry rich countries might leave others behind in securing access to a shot. They agreed providing an affordable vaccine to rich and poor countries alike trumped profit.

But at the same time, university leaders say they didn’t want to give away all of the financial upside to some pharmaceutical company.

Last century, Oxford pioneered the use of penicillin in humans. Written into university lore is how Oxford ceded control, letting the drug companies make all the money.

“We could have funded an awful lot of medical research since the Second World War," says Prof. Richardson, the vice chancellor.

In Prof. Bell’s words, without decent financial terms, “people are going to come back and say, ‘Oh my god, another British university inventing something worth a ton of money, and guess what, they gave it away for free.’"

Merck proposed giving Oxford around 1% of royalties, according to people familiar with the negotiations, with a sliver of that going to Vaccitech. As talks progressed, the drug company’s estimate of how many doses it could guarantee went from more than 1 billion to around 300 million, according to these people.

As Merck’s proposal circulated, scientists including Profs. Gilbert and Hill closed ranks against it, in part over concerns about whether Merck could supply poor countries, according to people familiar with the discussions. They say Prof. Hill, the Jenner Institute director, told colleagues he’d fight any deal that wouldn’t promise an affordable global vaccine supply.

Vaccitech told Prof. Bell the company wouldn’t sign over its share of rights to the vaccine for the proposed Merck deal, says its chairman, Robin Wright.

Other barriers were rising as the global vaccine race turned increasingly political. Senior U.K. cabinet officials and advisers worried the Trump administration would hoard doses made in the U.S., potentially putting a U.K.-developed shot out of reach of its own citizens, according to people familiar with the matter. By mid-April, after calls with officials including the country’s health secretary, Prof. Bell says he understood the government would resist any tie-up relying on a single U.S. company.

A U.K. government spokesman said a vaccine “is not a competition between countries," adding: “Our ambition is to defeat this virus by working together globally to develop and mass-produce a vaccine." Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said U.S. vaccine agreements aren’t inhibiting supplies to the rest of the world, though he said the priority is to protect Americans.

A Merck spokesman said it was talking with multiple potential vaccine partners and is committed to serving health needs globally. He said negotiations with Oxford ended cordially in late April. Citing confidentiality agreements, Prof. Gilbert declined to comment on talks with potential industry partners. Prof. Hill declined to comment.

Prof. Bell says the Merck proposal was the best on the table at the time, and other potential partners were already pursuing their own vaccine plans. “If there’s only one girl to dance with at the party, then you dance with the girl," he says. “The clock was ticking."

Profs. Gilbert and Hill, still worried Prof. Bell would forge ahead with Merck, sought to pull other companies to the table, calling on a London banker to help, according to people close to the matter. In mid-April, the scientists briefed AstraZeneca executives in-depth on Oxford’s vaccine.

Prof. Bell says he was told the meeting went well, so with the Merck deal all but dead and few prospective partners left, he called AstraZeneca executives on a Saturday morning. AstraZeneca isn’t a giant in vaccines, making it a less-obvious choice. But it was global, British and willing to move quickly.

After 10 days of talks, AstraZeneca agreed to commit to global distribution that wouldn’t favor any one country or region. It also agreed to provide the vaccine at cost during the pandemic, or at least until next summer, pending terms they were still hashing out. U.K. government officials worked on a deal to pay up-front for doses.

A successful vaccine could prove profitable for AstraZeneca in the long run, while burnishing the reputation of the company.

As the deal took shape, Prof. Bell ratcheted up pressure on Vaccitech to sign over its rights. Mr. Enright, the CEO, balked, wanting first to know the terms, he says. In a heated phone call acknowledged by both men, Prof. Bell told Mr. Enright his job could depend on his cooperation.

“You might say, well, that was a veiled threat, which it might well have been," Prof. Bell says of the phone call. “But CEOs do need to pay attention to the shareholders of the company."

Mr. Wright, the Vaccitech chairman, says the CEO’s job was never in danger. “A lot of John Bell’s crazy threats were simply borne out of frustration and pressure," he says.

With deal talks progressing, the chairman of Oxford Sciences, in a terse April 22 letter to Mr. Enright, told Vaccitech executives to fall in line.

Through a spokeswoman, the chairman said Oxford Sciences wanted to urge Vaccitech to support the best course for a fast, successful vaccine, adding, “It was then for their board to decide how to proceed."

Details of Oxford’s agreement with AstraZeneca are private. But a company spokesman said it guarantees to sell at no profit the roughly 3 billion doses for which it already has agreements in place.

“We have also promised to make the vaccine available to low- to middle-income countries at no profit in perpetuity," the AstraZeneca spokesman said.

Back in late April, though, Vaccitech remained a wild card. Menelas Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s head of biopharmaceutical research, asked Prof. Bell what might be done. Prof. Bell says he told Dr. Pangalas he might want to reach out to Vaccitech.

The big drugmaker offered a sweetener: It said that as long as Vaccitech signed over its Covid-19 vaccine rights to Oxford to enable an exclusive license, AstraZeneca in turn promised to explore ways to collaborate with the small biotech firm, according to an agreement signed by Dr. Pangalos. The nonbinding agreement cited “AstraZeneca’s potential participation in Vaccitech’s proposed Series B financing."

Vaccitech acquiesced and signed over its rights.

AstraZeneca and Oxford announced their deal on April 30. According to people familiar with the terms offered, AstraZeneca agreed to give Oxford $10 million up-front and another roughly $80 million in so-called milestone payments if the vaccine passes regulatory and sales hurdles.

That’s in addition to around 6% of royalties Oxford can make if the vaccine succeeds, starting as soon as next summer, the people say. Some details of the financial terms have remained fluid, according to one of these people.

Oxford’s deal press release said neither the university nor Vaccitech will receive royalties during the pandemic. It said anything Oxford makes after that will be funneled into a new Pandemic Preparedness and Vaccine Research Centre that Oxford is developing “in collaboration with AstraZeneca."

Results of final-stage U.K. trials of the vaccine are expected this year, but a pause in U.S. trials has been in place since September, pending investigation of a participant’s illness, AstraZeneca said.

Oxford has described the vaccine as “developed jointly by the Jenner Institute and Vaccitech." Vaccitech’s Mr. Enright wanted a 50-50 split for his company of whatever payments roll into Oxford, to reflect the IP ownership, he says. He got 24%.

Prof. Bell says Oxford did most of the work and Vaccitech should be satisfied.

“The university didn’t enter this discussion with the idea of making a ton of money," Prof. Bell says. But it didn’t want to be naïve, either: “Let’s say [the vaccine] becomes a seasonal coronavirus vaccine, and it sells a billion dollars a year. For us to be sitting there and making no money looks pretty dumb."

