Oxford developed covid vaccine, then scholars clashed over money

For the 900-year-old university, the stakes were as high as at any time in its modern history. As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged lives and economies around the globe, Oxford found itself ahead of the pack with an encouraging vaccine candidate. But feats of science were just part of the battle. Publicly funded Oxford needed to combine its high-minded ideals with the profit-driven ethos of the pharmaceutical world. Academics and their allies clashed repeatedly over control of the university’s strategy for delivering the jab to the world.