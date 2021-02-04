Oxford, Pfizer Covid vaccines to be combined in trial: 10 things to know

British scientists are starting a study on Thursday to find out if it's okay to mix and match coronavirus vaccines .

The University of Oxford is set to begin a trial combining vaccines against the novel coronavirus from AstraZeneca and Pfizer in a two-shot schedule to assess the immune responses generated from the doses.

Participants in the UK government-funded study will reportedly get one shot of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine followed by a dose from Pfizer, or vice versa.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this story:

1) The Oxford University will begin recruiting 820 participants over 50 years of age across eight Britain sites this week, as per a statement. The Astra and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be given in different orders and with two dosing intervals, four and 12 weeks apart.

2) The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of 4 and 12 weeks.

3) The trial will allow researchers to see whether two shots of different vaccines produce better or worse results than two doses of the same product. Initial data on immune responses is expected to be generated around June.

4) The study could be key to relieving pressure on individual vaccine makers to deliver shots if they run into manufacturing difficulties.

5) Both the mRNA shot developed by Pfizer and Biontech and the adenovirus viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are currently being rolled out in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine.

It is expected more vaccines will be added to the trial when they are approved and rolled out.

6) Mixing vaccines to create an enhanced immune response is common for inoculations targeting diseases such as hepatitis A and B. Combining shots can boost the immune response because the second shot won’t be limited by any immunity the body has built up to the platform delivering the first vaccine.

7) Both the Astra and Pfizer shots target the spike protein that the virus uses to enter cells. The trial will not assess the overall efficacy of the shot combinations, but researchers will measure antibody and T-cell responses, as well as monitor for any unexpected side effects.

8) Matthew Snape, an Oxford vaccinologist who is leading the trial, said initial results could inform vaccine deployment in the second half of the year.

“We will get some results through, we expect, by June or thereabouts that will inform the use of booster doses in the general population," he told reporters.

9) The study organisers say theirs is the first combination trial to start globally, though Russia will also begin one next week mixing the Astra vaccine with its Sputnik V shot in Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

10) The study will be the first to test the Pfizer vaccine, which is normally given in two doses 21 days apart, with a 12-week interval, Snape said in an interview. The US pharma firm and German partner BioNTech SE conducted clinical trials with shots given three weeks apart, but Britain health officials have extended the interval to allow more people to quickly get the first dose.

