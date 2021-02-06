Oxford says AstraZeneca Covid vaccine works against B117 UK variant

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine has similar efficacy against the UK virus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university has said.

Oxford University, which developed the Covid vaccine with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company, said an ongoing assessment of its effectiveness showed that it has "similar efficacy" to other Covid-19 strains.

"Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

Protection against symptomatic infection was comparable for the new variant as well as the earlier strain, according to the study, which analysed swabs taken from volunteers from October through mid-January. The findings are disclosed in a preprint version of the study that wasn’t peer-reviewed.

The results should ease concerns about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against that particular mutant form of the virus, which health officials have said may be more infectious than the initial one. Other vaccine makers have said their shots appear to be effective against the strain identified in the UK -- though they’ve cautioned that booster shots or next-generation vaccines may eventually be needed as the virus evolves.

There are indications that other coronavirus variants linked to Brazil and South Africa may be more problematic for vaccines. A team of researchers should soon have data from South Africa to show how well the vaccine works there, Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Covid vaccine trials, said Friday in a briefing.

The AstraZeneca vaccine showed 75% effectiveness against the U.K. variant, compared with 84% for other lineages of the virus, according to the study. Virus neutralization activity by vaccine-induced antibodies was much lower for those with the new strain, however.

“This suggests either that only very low levels of neutralizing activity is needed for efficacy -- as seen with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine after one dose -- or that other immune mechanisms are important, or both," said Sam Fazeli, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, in a note.

A large US study of the AstraZeneca shot will also include data on virus variants, as well as showing more definitively how well the vaccine works in people age 65 and over, Pangalos said. Results from that study are due in the next four to six weeks, he said.

The Covid-19 strain, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain. It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month.

That lockdown came as Britain started rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 10 million people have received the first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer's shot.

Britain had said that it believed the vaccines were effective against variants that are circulating in the UK.









