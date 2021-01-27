OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week
A woman grimaces as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19. (AP)
A woman grimaces as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19. (AP)

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 10:52 PM IST Reuters

  • Oxford University has developed the vaccine along with AstraZeneca

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data on a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the UK variant of the coronavirus by next week, a representative said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.

"Since the middle of December, that (UK) variant has been dominant and spread so rapidly. And so, we should be able to put together an analysis on efficacy against that probably by next week," said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the trials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the 4th FII Summit on Health of Nations Themed 'A CEO' Guide to investigating in the next decade of Global Growth' via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
A woman grimaces as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19.

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
A wreath is laid at the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, to recognise Holocaust victims. The Warsaw commemoration is part of world observances of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Nazi German death camp where some 1.1 million people, mostly Jewish, were killed during World War II. Most observances were held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only few people attended the ceremony at the monument.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington,DC on January 27, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP)

On day 1, Secretary of State Blinken commits to rebuilding US diplomacy worldwide

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Oxford University has developed the vaccine along with AstraZeneca.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout