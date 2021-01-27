Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 10:52 PM IST
- Oxford University has developed the vaccine along with AstraZeneca
The University of Oxford expects efficacy data on a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the UK variant of the coronavirus by next week, a representative said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.
"Since the middle of December, that (UK) variant has been dominant and spread so rapidly. And so, we should be able to put together an analysis on efficacy against that probably by next week," said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the trials.
