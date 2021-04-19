Oxford starts first study to reinfect recovered Covid patients

While vaccines and previous infections provide some immune protection against the coronavirus, concerns and doubts remain about how long it lasts. A recent study indicated that as much as 10% of previously infected young adults were reinfected, underscoring the need for effective vaccines to prevent spread, and Pfizer Inc.’s chief executive officer has said that booster shots may be needed to maintain the immunity provided by the initial two doses of the company’s shot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}