Home >News >World >Oxford to study anti-inflammatory drug as potential Covid-19 treatment
(representative image) (AP)
(representative image) (AP)

Oxford to study anti-inflammatory drug as potential Covid-19 treatment

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 05:18 PM IST Reuters

  • The trial, called AVID-CC, will be aimed at treating people in the community, especially in care homes, the university said
  • It will enrol up to 750 patients from community care settings throughout the UK

London: Oxford University said on Wednesday it would study whether the world's best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, was an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients, the latest effort to repurpose existing drugs as potential coronavirus therapies.

Adalimumab, sold by AbbVie under the brand name Humira, is a type of anti-inflammatory known as an anti-tumour necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug. Recent studies have shown that COVID-19 patients already taking anti-TNF drugs for inflammatory bowel disease and inflammatory arthritis are less likely to be admitted to hospital, Oxford said in a statement.

The trial, called AVID-CC, will be aimed at treating people in the community, especially in care homes, the university said. It will enrol up to 750 patients from community care settings throughout the UK.

The availability of biosimilar versions of the medicine, used for over two decades as an anti-flammatory, would make it affordable and accessible if the trial is successful, it said.

Research has identified some treatments for hospitalised COVID-19 patients, including Gilead's remdesivir as well as the generic steroid drug dexamethasone.

But there are not yet effective therapies for people who are not admitted to hospital. Care homes were particularly hard hit by the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK and other countries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(representative image) (AP)

Second Covid-19 vaccine from Russia completes clinical trials: Report

2 min read . 05:11 PM IST
The CBDT on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (Photo: iStock)

Covid-19 impact: Deadline to file ITR for AY20 extended to 30 Nov

2 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout