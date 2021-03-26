Subscribe
Home >Science >News >Oxford to test inhaled version of Covid vaccine with 30 volunteers

Oxford to test inhaled version of Covid vaccine with 30 volunteers

Filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AstraZeneca's AZD1222, are being conducted.
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Agencies

  • Last September, British researchers said that inhaled versions of Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be tested to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract

The University of Oxford has said that it was launching a study to investigate immune responses of a nasal administration of its coronavirus vaccine developed with AstraZeneca, with 30 health volunteers aged 18 to 40 for the initial clinical trial.

British researchers last September said that inhaled versions of Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be tested to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract.

A few days ago, China's drug authority had approved for clinical trials an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by domestic firm CanSino Biologics, the company said in a filing.

The move comes after the National Medical Products Administration gave another CanSino vaccine conditional approval last month, allowing it for public use.

China currently has five coronavirus vaccines that have been given conditional market approval or allowed for emergency use, but none of these are administered by inhalation.

CanSino said in its latest filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange that the vaccine for inhalation was jointly developed by the company and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, adding that their clinical trial application got the green light on Monday.

But it warned that the vaccine's safety and efficacy remain "subject to confirmation" in trials.

