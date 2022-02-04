Researchers from the UK have started a 1.6 million pound collaborative project to repurpose existing anti-viral drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, the University of Oxford said on Friday.

The project, led by Queen’s University Belfast and funded by the Medical Research Council, will bring together experts from Queen’s, the University of Liverpool and the Oxford Univeristy.

“The urgency of the SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 pandemic requires rapid identification of new and safe drugs given early in the disease process to prevent hospitalisation," said professor Ultan Power, the principal investigator from Queen’s University.

In view of this, he said: “Successful repurposing of existing drugs, either alone or in combination will greatly accelerate this process. Therefore, our project will seek to repurpose drugs that are already in clinical trials or approved for use and which demonstrated some antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2."

To go about the process, scientists will initially screen 138 drugs with known antiviral activity against the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus to study and identify potent combinations.

The research team is also planning to use the robust drug screening platform on a further 4,000 drugs to identify backup drug combinations to ensure a pipeline of antiviral drugs against SARS-Cov-2 for the future.

The most effective combinations discovered through the project will be presented to British authorities, including the Antiviral Task Force and UK-CTAP, so they can be added to clinical trials, Oxford said.

"There are multiple benefits with discovering new treatments in this way," said Power.

“They have been through all the necessary checks so we know they are safe and readily available, they can be self-administered and used at home, helping to reduce the burden on the healthcare system," he added.

The researchers will also evaluate the likelihood of the drug combinations to evoke drug-resistant mutants, to ensure the emergence of drug-resistant variants is minimised.

“Using this data-driven approach across such a huge number of potential anti-viral treatments, I am confident that we have the right team in place to find safe and effective combination therapies to treat Covid-19 as well as putting in place the right processes," said Power.

