Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine 79% effective in US trial

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in a large US trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

The UK drugmaker published the first data from an interim safety and efficacy analysis of over 30,000 volunteers on Monday. The results are good news for older adults, who made up about a quarter of the tests, after trials, last year failed to provide conclusive data for that age group due to a lack of participants over the age of 65.

The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.

The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the US trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist.

The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial."

Ann Falsey, Professor of Medicine, University of Rochester School of Medicine, US, and co-lead Principal Investigator for the trial, said: "These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it’s exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time. This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus."

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups. We are confident this vaccine can play an important role in protecting millions of people worldwide against this lethal virus. We are preparing to submit these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted US Emergency Use Authorization."

Trials in Britain and Brazil in 2020 produced a range of readings due to different dosing amounts and regimens used, and at least 10 countries in the European Union only approved the shot for under-65s initially. Many have since reversed that decision after more data from real-world use showed the shot was highly effective in older people.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via