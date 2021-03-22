Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine 79% effective in US trial

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups. We are confident this vaccine can play an important role in protecting millions of people worldwide against this lethal virus. We are preparing to submit these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted US Emergency Use Authorization."