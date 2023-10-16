Indian customers can avail of the offer from October 11-31 and book stays until December 31, 2023.

As we are inching closer to the end of this year, there is a good news for those planning their New Year vacation. The Indian travel tech firm, Oyo, has announced upto 60% discount on hotel bookings in Thailand and Dubai for its customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offer is available for its Indian customers and is valid from October 11-31. However, people can book their stays until December 31, 2023.

Indians planning to visit Thailand this new year can choose any of the 170 hotels available on Oyo website on discounted rate. In Thailand, Oyo has multiple brands of hotels like Capital O in premium category and Oyo Rooms in budget category. Its footprints in Thailand are spread across key tourist destinations such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi and business cities like Bangkok, Rayong and Chonburi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Most of these properties belong to the OYO Homes category that offers a combination of modern-day luxury combined with budgetary sensibilities," according to a statement released by the company.

How to avail the offer on hotel bookings in Thailand, Dubai The discount scheme will be in effect from October 11th to October 31st, 2023, allowing guests to make reservations at OYO hotels in Thailand until December 31st, 2023.

-Log in to OYO app or website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Select any city of Thailand or Dubai.

-Choose the eligible property.

-Select from the coupon codes 'OYOSPLDEAL’. Choose the Book Now and Pay at Hotel option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thailand has emerged as an attractive destination for travel among Indians. The South Asian nation is known for its pristine beaches, expansive nature reserves, picturesque countryside, enchanting hill stations, and vibrant city atmosphere.

“We understand that affordability is a crucial factor when planning a trip, and this initiative is our way of showing our gratitude to the Indian community for choosing OYO as their preferred holiday destination," said Daniel Khoo, Country Head, OYO Thailand.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!