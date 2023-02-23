Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson arrested after a former executive pleads guilty to fraud
- Samir Rao, company’s former chief operating officer, appeared in court as John Doe and admitted wrongdoing in probe of the company’s practices.
Ozy Media Chief Executive Carlos Watson was arrested Thursday morning after a former executive with whom he founded the embattled startup pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a secretive federal court proceeding.
Mr. Watson was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in a Brooklyn federal court on charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud, according to a law-enforcement official. Ozy came under federal scrutiny for its business practices after the New York Times reported in 2021 that its then-chief operating officer, Samir Rao, impersonated an executive of Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube during a fundraising call with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
“We are really disappointed," Lanny Breuer, Mr. Watson’s lawyer, said of his client’s arrest. “We have been acting in good faith and believe we had a constructive dialogue with the government and are shocked by the actions this morning."
Mr. Rao pleaded guilty Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court to fraud and identity theft charges, under a court-approved John Doe pseudonym. He admitted to a U.S. magistrate judge that between 2018 and 2021 he made misleading statements to investors and inflated the company’s financial performance. He also said he falsely used the identity of another person without the authority to do so between February 2020 and February 2021.
Mr. Rao pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud, one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was allowed to enter the plea using the Doe pseudonym to conceal his identity while the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office continued to investigate Ozy, court filings show.
The New York Times reported in September 2021 that Mr. Rao impersonated the YouTube executive during a February 2021 call. Mr. Watson acknowledged the incident in a statement at the time of the article but said Mr. Rao’s behavior on the call was the result of a mental-health issue. Ozy took the matter seriously and no harm was caused to anyone except the company itself, Mr. Watson said, because Goldman ultimately didn’t invest.
Another former Ozy official pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to fraud conspiracy charges. Suzee Han, the company’s former chief of staff, told a magistrate judge that she falsified financial information about the company at the direction of two executives. She didn’t identify the executives. Ms. Han was also allowed to enter her plea as a Jane Doe.
A Wall Street Journal reporter attended both public plea hearings, which were calendared under the Doe pseudonyms.
Mr. Rao and Ms. Han were each released on bonds while they await their sentences later this year. Their plea agreements are under seal. It is common in plea agreements for a defendant to agree to assist prosecutors in a continuing investigation. The terms of the agreements weren’t discussed in court.
Lawyers for Mr. Rao and Ms. Han declined to comment. A spokesman for the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office also declined to comment. Representatives for Ozy didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Ozy, which has published youth-focused articles, podcasts and videos about current events, launched in 2013 and has struggled to survive as it has faced questions about its business practices. Mr. Watson, a former Goldman Sachs banker and anchor on MSNBC, has played a prominent role in the startup’s produced content, hosting a talk show that featured interviews with celebrities including Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson.
The company had raised $83 million as of April 2020, and at the time had a valuation of $159 million, according to startup-research firm PitchBook Data.
Mr. Rao stepped down from his role at Ozy after the New York Times reported on his impersonation. Representatives from Goldman Sachs and YouTube didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The article also raised questions about discrepancies between Ozy’s stated audience size and its actual audience. At the time Mr. Watson called the reporting flawed, but Ozy lost advertisers, licensing fees and talent while also drawing scrutiny from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ozy’s board announced in October 2021 that the company would cease operations but reversed course days later. The company has struggled to regain its financial footing and at one point shrank to six full-time staff in addition to Mr. Watson, the company’s interim chief financial officer said in a court filing in October 2022.
Ozy has survived on significantly discounted advertising fees, but the company mounted a modest turnaround through new production efforts and hires, the CFO said in the filing. Earlier this month, Semafor reported that Mr. Watson recently told potential advertisers and investors at a media conference that the company was bringing back its event series, Ozy Fest, after previously discontinuing it.
Write to James Fanelli at james.fanelli@wsj.com