Sharon Osbourne, wife to heavy metal singer-songwriter and Black Sabbath member, Ozzy Osbourne, has put out a tweet slamming American rapper Kanye West, calling him an “anti-semitic fool". Earlier, former Black Sabbath front-man Ozzy Osbourne had also called out Kanye West on social media on 9 February, saying that West had asked to sample a song but was “refused permission because he is an antisemite".

The Osbourne duo alleged that Kanye West used the sample part of the song Ozzy Osbourne performed live at the US Festival in 1983, despite not receiving permission. “Kanye West asked permission to sample part of a song Ozzy performed live at the US Festival in 1983 permission was denied, however, true to form he used it anyway . The Osbourne family have never wanted any association with Kanye West. He is an anti-semitic fool who spews his rhetoric out into the world , Kanye you fucked with the wrong dude this time. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne." The tweet read

“I want no association with this man!" Ozzy Osbourne had said.

According to Billboard, Ozzy Osbourne had said online that Kanye West asked to sample “War Pigs," the song he seems to have used is “Iron Man" – specifically a version performed by Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band at the 1983 Us Festival. Like many early Black Sabbath songs, “Iron Man" was written by the band – Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

Ozzy Osbourne often allows other artists to sample his work. “But the simple thing is, we don’t want to be associated with a hater," says Sharon Osbourne, who was raised Jewish.

Starting in 2022, Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, made a series of antisemitic comments, for which he was widely condemned, and lost numerous sponsorship and fashion deals. Although he offered an online apology for his statements in December, the first song from his forthcoming album, Vultures, includes the lyric “How am I antisemitic? / I just f—ed a Jewish bitch."

Notably, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne had dressed up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween 2023, but that was “a joke," Sharon Osbourne said.

