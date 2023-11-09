Pablo Picasso’s painting likely to fetch nearly ₹1,000 crore at Sotheby's New York auction
Sotheby's New York is hosting an auction of a Picasso masterpiece titled 'Femme à la Montre' (Woman with Watch), expected to sell for around ₹999 crore ($120 million).
