Pablo Picasso's painting likely to fetch nearly 1,000 crore at Sotheby's New York auction

Livemint

Sotheby's New York is hosting an auction of a Picasso masterpiece titled 'Femme à la Montre' (Woman with Watch), expected to sell for around 999 crore ($120 million).

Sotheby's employees take phone bids during the 'The Emily Fisher Landau Collection: An Era Defined' auction for Pablo Picasso's 'Femme a la Montre at Sotheby's in New York City on November 8, 2023. Pablo Picasso's 'Femme a la montre' from 1932 is expected to fetch at least $120 million. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Sotheby's New York is preparing to host an auction of a masterpiece by Pablo Picasso, titled "Femme à la Montre" (Woman with Watch). Art collectors are set to bid for this 1932 painting, expected to be sold at around 999 crore ($120 million).

The artwork is a portrait of Picasso's secret love, Marie-Thérèse Walter. It originates from a year often dubbed as Picasso's "Year of Wonders". It was a time when he was preparing for a major retrospective in Paris. During this period, at the ripe age of 50, some of Picasso's most remarkable works were born.

Simon Shaw from Sotheby's highlights Picasso's deep-rooted passion for watches. It is an aspect of his identity lesser-known to the public.

“He was an incredibly stylish man, very interested in his sartorial identity, and a great connoisseur of watches. Even photos of him wearing his watches are prized by watch collectors," The Guardian quoted Shaw as saying.

Emily Fisher Landau's collections

The painting's journey began with Emily Fisher Landau. The celebrated art collector acquired it and placed it above her New York mantelpiece. It has been there since 1968. Upon her passing at 102, she left behind an art collection vast enough to stock several museums. Her collection includes around 400 works for the Whitney Museum of American Art.

As the art world pays homage to her legacy, Sotheby's will be auctioning off a part of her collection, expected to reel in over 5,110 crore (£500 million). The sales feature other artists like Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly.

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:14 PM IST
