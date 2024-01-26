The government unveiled a list of 132 individuals on Thursday, marking the 75th Republic Day , with six individuals receiving Padma Shri awards and one foreigner being honoured with a Padma Bhushan award.

However, the list also featured recipients from non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), and overseas citizenship of India categories.

One foreign recipient was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, while three foreigners, all of Indian origin, were bestowed with the Padma Bhushan. Additionally, among the Padma Shri awardees, three foreigners were recognized, with two of them originating from France.



Check the complete list here:



Padma Bhushan

1. Young Liu in the field of Trade and Industry from Taiwan.



Young Liu is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Taiwanese technology giant Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn. Foxconn stands as the world's largest electronics manufacturer and a prominent global provider of science and technology solutions.

Padma Shri



1. Charlotte Chopin, representing France, is honoured for her contributions to the field of Yoga.

2. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat, a recipient of Literature and Education from France, is recognized for his noteworthy work.

3. Kiran Vyas, acknowledged in the "Others-Yoga" category from France, is celebrated for his contributions to Yoga.

4. Prakash Singh, hailing from Mexico, receives recognition in the field of Science and Engineering.

5. Sasindran Muthuvel, recognized for achievements in Public Affairs and originating from Papua New Guinea, is honoured with a Padma Award.

6. Fred Negrit, from France, is commended for his accomplishments in Literature and education.

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards are prestigious civilian honours in India, announced annually on Republic Day eve. They are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

These awards aim to acknowledge outstanding achievements across various fields that involve an element of public service.

The Padma Awards are granted based on recommendations put forth by the Padma Awards Committee, formed annually by the Prime Minister. This committee, led by the Cabinet Secretary, consists of key officials such as the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six distinguished individuals. Following the committee's recommendations, the final approvals are sought from the Prime Minister and the President of India.

In the previous year, the government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards, which included three cases involving duos. The breakdown comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.



