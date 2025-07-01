Paetongtarn Shinawatra Net Worth: Handbags, watches & properties - A look at suspended Thailand PM's $400 million assets

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Net Worth: Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended on Tuesday, had declared over $400 million in assets, with a reported net worth of 8.9 billion baht ($258 million) earlier this year.

The Thai PM's asset filing posted by local media and sourced from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), also noted liabilities of nearly five billion baht, giving her a net worth of 8.9 billion baht ($258 million).

Paetongtarn Shinawatra's assets include over 200 designer handbags worth over $2 million and at least 75 luxury watches valued at almost $5 million, Bloomberg had reported in January 2025.

The Thai PM was suspended from office by the nation's Constitutional Court over a leaked phone call with Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

Thai PM's wealth: Investments, other holdings In January 2025, the Thai PM was obliged to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

According to the NACC reports shared by Thailand media outlets, Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared liabilities worth nearly five billion baht.

Her investments were worth 11 billion baht.

Shinawatra had also declared another billion baht in deposits and cash, as per her declaration, reported Bloomberg.

She had 75 luxury watches – 162 million baht, and 217 handbags worth 76 million baht.

The Thai PM had also declared properties in Japan and London. What was the ‘leaked call’ The Thai PM's supension centers around a leaked call. On Tuesday, Thailand’s Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to accept a petition accusing Paetongtarn of breaching political ethics.

Critics claim the call revealed compromising remarks and an overly conciliatory approach to Cambodia, amid Thailand's growing border disputes with the nation.

The leaked call allegedly criticised a regional army commander and suggested appeasing Cambodian officials to de-escalate tensions. The fallout has led to intense political pressure and renewed scrutiny of the Thai PM's leadership style.

Thai stocks, Baht gain after PM's suspension Thai stocks and the Baht gained with the Constitutional Court’s move to suspend Shinawatra boosting investor confidence that political tensions in the Southeast Asia nation may ease.

“Previously, the market was unnerved by fears of potential violence or even military intervention,” said Piriyapon Kongvanich, investment strategist at Bualuang Securities in Bangkok. “The court’s decision defused those fears and the market reacted positively," he told Forbes.