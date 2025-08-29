Paetongtarn Shinawatra ousted as Thai PM over ‘leaked’ Cambodia call – 4th in family sacked from govt: What we know

Thailand's former Primer Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended in July, has now been removed from the office by the Constitutional Court, after it found her guilty of ethical misconduct over a ‘leaked’ phone call with Cambodia’s ex-PM, Hun Sen.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the fourth member from the family to be sacked from government office, and the fifth prime minister to be removed from office by Thai judges since 2008.

She is the daughter of former Thai PM and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra. The powerful Shinawatra family have presided over several Thai governments, with the Paetongtarn's removal marking a blow in their political dynasty.

Why was Paetongtarn Shinawatra sacked? On Friday, nine judges of the Constitutional Court voted six to three against Paetongtarn, ruling that her actions had violated ethical standards expected of her office.

The court said that Paetongtarn possessed a "personal relationship" that "appeared to align with Cambodia" and dismissed her claims that the call was a “personal negotiation to... bring back peace without using violence,” reported BBC.

What was the ‘leaked’ call? Shinawatra's suspension from the Prime Minister's office in July 2025, centers around a leaked telephone conversation between the ex-Thai PM and former Cambodian Prime Minister and current Senate President Hun Sen.

Critics claim the call revealed compromising remarks and an overly conciliatory approach to Cambodia amid Thailand's ongoing border tensions with the nation.

As per reports, public anger focused on Shinawatra's remarks during the leaked call, which allegedly criticised a regional army commander and suggested appeasing Cambodian officials to de-escalate tensions.

Who will be the next Thai PM? Paetongtarn Shinawatra's successor will be chosen by the parliament, where her party now holds a slim majority after its main coalition partner, the conservative Bhumjaithai party, withdrew its support over her controversial call, reported BBC.

As per the Thai law, parliament does not have to be dissolved in order to select a new leader, but a majority of MPs do need to support one of five registered candidates.

