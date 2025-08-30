Why Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed as Thailand’s PM and what happens next

The Constitutional Court removed Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office on Friday after a year into her term. Her dismissal came weeks after her suspension and renewed border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Why Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed as Thailand’s PM? Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ouster came over a call she reportedly had with Cambodian Senate leader Hun Sen on June 15.

In a 6–3 ruling, the court ruled on Friday that Shinawatra had harmed the national interest and violated ethical standards in a phone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Se, the Associated Press reported.

What was the phone call about? It was alleged that during the phone call, Paetongtarn Shinawatra appeared to criticise a Thailand army official and side with Cambodia in a border dispute — a potential breach of conduct under the constitution.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra had referred to Hun Sen — an old friend of her father, ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — as “uncle,” and seemingly criticised a Thai army commander in charge of border forces.

The call was allegedly leaked online by Hun Sen, sparking outrage in Thailand.

Following the incident, a group of senators filed a complaint against her, charging that she lacked “demonstrable honesty and integrity” and appeared to put personal ties above the national interest.

Paetongtarn apologised and said her approach was a negotiating tactic to prevent conflict, the Associated Press reported.

Her outreach to Hun Sen appeared to be a misstep, and was swiftly politicised by her opponents.

Weeks later, Thai and Cambodian forces clashed along the border for five days, leaving dozens dead and displacing more than 260,000 people.

Paetongtarn's rise and fall in a year Paetongtarn was ousted a year into her term. She rose to power last year to lead a fragile coalition government, hemmed in by Thailand’s 2017 military-backed constitution that limits the power of elected governments through tools like an unelected Senate and powerful courts.

Paetongtarn was suspended from her duties on July 1 when the Constitutional Court agreed to consider a petition from conservative senators to remove her.

What will happen next Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai took over Paetongtarn's responsibilities. The current Cabinet will stay on in a caretaker government until a new prime minister is elected.

Parliament is required to select one from a pre-approved list of candidates submitted by each party before the last election.

The caretaker government also has the option of calling a new election, with the king's approval.

The Pheu Thai party has already used two of its three nominees — Srettha Thavisin - who was dismissed as prime minister by the court last year, and now Paetongtarn.

