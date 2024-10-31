PAG Co-Founder Sees Trade War Benefiting China in the Long Run

Rising protectionism globally and a deeper trade war with the US may give China the much-needed push to bolster domestic consumption, said Weijian Shan, who chairs one of Asia’s largest alternative asset managers.

Bloomberg
Published31 Oct 2024, 05:37 AM IST
PAG Co-Founder Sees Trade War Benefiting China in the Long Run
PAG Co-Founder Sees Trade War Benefiting China in the Long Run

Rising protectionism globally and a deeper trade war with the US may give China the much-needed push to bolster domestic consumption, said Weijian Shan, who chairs one of Asia’s largest alternative asset managers.

An escalation of trade conflicts would spur China to reorient its economy “away from investments and exports in the direction of private consumption,” Shan said in an episode of the Asia Centric podcast with Bloomberg Intelligence.

“I don’t think that a trade war is necessarily a bad thing for China for the long term,” said Shan, executive chairman of PAG, which oversees about $55 billion. “I don’t think, left to their own devices” that Chinese officials would make the shift on their own, he added.

Shan, who grew up in China during the Cultural Revolution before attending college in the US where he started his banking career, spoke as Americans head to the polls for the knife-edge contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

While both candidates have promised to act tough on China, Trump has threatened to raise tariffs to 60% on Chinese imports. Tensions are also flaring elsewhere, with the European Union imposing tariffs of as much as 45% on electric vehicles from China.

China’s share of global exports has risen in recent years, despite a wide array of duties imposed by then-President Trump. At the same time, export prices have fallen for a range of goods including steel and electric vehicles, contributing to deflation and exacerbating tensions with trading partners. Meanwhile, growth has slowed as a housing market collapse saps consumer confidence and weighs on the labor market, fueling calls from economists for officials to boost sentiment and spending.

Some observers and politicians have accused China of trying to export its way out of the current economic woes. In a podcast earlier this month, Trump said he would consider replacing income taxes with tariffs, arguing the US was at its wealthiest in the 19th century when it maintained higher import levies.

Shan said the trade war has neither achieved the goal of narrowing the US trade deficit, nor dented Chinese export capability and economic growth. Instead, it has only made the world economy less efficient and contributed to US inflation. 

“If that is a track record, you can imagine that more tariffs is not going to achieve any further results than what we have seen already,” said Shan, whose PhD thesis adviser at the University of California Berkeley was Janet Yellen.

Bold Stimulus

Trade tensions aside, the Chinese leadership will need to take bold and consistent measures to reinvigorate the economy and shift market expectations, Shan said. In a March commentary, the veteran investor urged China to remove all home-buying restrictions. 

It is too early to tell whether stimulus measures unveiled since late September will be sufficient to sustain a recovery in the stock and property markets and restore confidence. Additional policy measures are likely to be unveiled, Shan said. The National People’s Congress Standing Committee meets next week and is widely expected to announce details of fiscal stimulus.

“So I don’t think the other shoe has completely dropped,” he said. “In order to completely turn around expectations — which is the key — the measures will have to be bold. It has to be very big, and it has to be consistent. It has to be continuous.”

While the MSCI China Index has rebounded 15% since the first stimulus measures were announced on Sept. 24, the initial euphoria has waned as investors await more concrete measures, especially on fiscal spending. 

China has more scope for monetary and fiscal stimulus than meets the eye, Shan said. The nations’ central government debt ranks among the lowest among major economies, leaving ample room to boost fiscal spending to achieve its 5% growth target this year, he said.

PAG’s businesses span private equity, real assets to private credit and liquid market strategies, including hedge funds. About 30% or less of its current investments are in China, said Shan, a former TPG Capital partner who founded PAG’s now $19 billion private equity arm in 2010. 

Within China, its buyout business is focusing on leading companies that cater to rising private consumption, are protected by high entry barriers and enjoy a competitive advantage, Shan said. PAG led a consortium that agreed in March to take control of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s shopping mall unit. 

While China remains an important market, PAG has been “very active” in Japan, Australia, India and Southeast Asia, he said. 

Japan is one of the firm’s largest markets for investments now. Easy monetary policy has made leveraged buyouts an attractive opportunity, while corporate governance reforms have spurred companies to offload non-essential businesses to improve efficiency, Shan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 05:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPAG Co-Founder Sees Trade War Benefiting China in the Long Run

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.000.00
      Chennai
      80,481.000.00
      Delhi
      80,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.