Pager attacks: Qatar Airways bans passengers from carrying walkie-talkies in Lebanon flights amid explosion

After deadly walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has prohibited passengers from bringing pagers and walkie-talkies on flights from Beirut. The ban will remain until further notice as rescue operations continue.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Qatar Airways has banned all passengers travelling from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) from bringing pagers and walkie-talkies onto flights. This ban applies to both check-in and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, the airlines announced on September 19, 2024, Thursday.

The airlines, on its social media account on X, said that the regulations would be in place until further notice. “Effective immediately: As per the directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board. This restriction covers checked and carry-on luggage, along with cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” Qatar Airways posted on X.

The directive comes after several walkie-talkies and pagers exploded in Lebanon. On Wednesday, at least 20 people were reported dead and over 450 were injured, following the blasts, reported Al Jazeera.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that they have initiated targeted strikes against Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon. The goal is to enhance security in northern Israel, allowing residents to return home and meet their strategic objectives.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "We are currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to diminish their terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has exploited civilian homes, constructed tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields, transforming southern Lebanon into a conflict zone. The IDF's operations aim to restore security to northern Israel, enabling residents to return home and achieve our military goals."

‘Entering a new phase in war’

In addition, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the commencement of a "new phase" in the war, emphasizing a focus on the northern front.

In a post on X, Gallant stated, "We are entering a new phase in the war—allocating resources and forces to the northern arena. Our mission is clear: to ensure the safe return of communities in northern Israel to their homes. To achieve this, we must alter the security situation."

According to a CNN report, numerous ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross were engaged in rescue operations and evacuations of those injured by the walkie-talkie explosions, on September 18, 2024.

(with agency inputs)

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST
