8 dead, 2750 wounded as pagers explode across Lebanon in major ’Israeli breach’; Hezbollah was target

Lebanon News: On Tuesday afternoon, explosions from pager devices belonging to Hezbollah members injured over 2,750 people across Lebanon. The blasts, which occurred simultaneously in several Hezbollah strongholds, were described as an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

Associated Press has reported that Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon has been wounded in the explosion of pagers in Lebanon. A Hezbollah official also said a few Hezbollah fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded.

Lebanon’s health minister, Firas Abiad, said at least eight people were killed and 2,750 wounded — 200 of them critically.

Hezbollah has said three people killed in 'mysterious' Lebanon pager explosions. This includes son of a Hezbollah Member of Parliament apart from a girl and a Hezbollah fighter, AFP reported.

The militant group has informed that they have initiated a probe into the cause of 'simultaneous' pager blasts.

Also Read | Mideast on Edge After Israel Bombs Lebanon to Thwart Attack

Hezbollah's pager network was reportedly compromised, resulting in widespread injuries.

The explosions occurred as Israel announced a broadening of its military objectives to include actions against Hezbollah in northern Lebanon.

A police officer inspects a car in which a hand-held pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

AFP reported that dozens of Hezbollah's members had been wounded in blasts in Beirut's southern suburbs and the south of the country. One Hezbollah member told AFP that the pager explosion incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

Also Read | Netanyahu allies make the case for firing Israeli defense minister

The incident marks the first of its kind since Hezbollah began engaging in near-daily clashes with Israel, following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which ignited the Gaza war.

The Lebanon health ministry in a statement asked "all hospitals in... areas near the locations of the injured, to be on high alert and raise their level of preparedness", and "all health workers to urgently go to their workplaces" to assist.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it was on "high alert" in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Hezbollah had asked its members to avoid using mobile phones after the Gaza war began to avoid Israeli breaches of the technology.

Hezbollah members communicate through their own telecommunications system.

Israeli Breach Suspected in Pager Explosion On Tuesday, Israel had announced an expansion its war objectives beyond the initial focus on Hamas, following the militant group's October 7 attacks.

Israel's updated strategy now includes addressing Hezbollah's actions along the northern border with Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the revised goals aim to ensure the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

Also Read | Israel Offers Hamas Leader Safe Exit From Gaza in Bid to End War

Previously, Israel's primary objectives were to defeat Hamas and secure the return of hostages taken during the October 7 assault.

"The political-security cabinet updated the goals of the war this evening, so that they include the following section: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement early Tuesday.