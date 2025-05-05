Pahalgam terror attack: China promises to ‘always support Pakistan’ as President Zardari meets envoy in Islamabad

Amid peaking tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, China seemed to once again extend its support to Islamabad on Monday. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and exchanged views on the ongoing situation with India.

In a press release on Monday, the Pakistan People's Party said that Jiang Zaidong and Asif Ali Zardari met at the Aiwan-e-Sadr or the presidential palace of Pakistan.

“The meeting discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident,” it said.

Calling India's response against Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack an “irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric”, Zardari said that such actions “threaten regional peace and stability”.

China promises support to Pakistan The Chinese ambassador ‘reaffirmed’ his country's support to Pakistan.

“The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ‘ironclad brothers’ who have always supported each other in challenging times,” as per the press release.

Zaidong, as per the press release, told the Pakistani president that “China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.”

China's promise to Shehbaz Sharif Earlier on May 2, Zaidong met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views on the India-Pakistan tensions as Beijing kept abreast with the evolving situation.

Zaidong reiterated China’s earlier call for both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, a press release on May 2 had said.

China understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests, the press release quoted the Chinese ambassador as saying.

He expressed China's support for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident and called on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly manage differences, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, the release said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on April 28, while replying to a question on the India-Pakistan tensions, said China welcomes all measures to "cool down" the current situation between the two countries, including a "swift and fair investigation" into the terror attack. Advertisement

India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia, and the harmonious coexistence between the two countries is crucial to regional peace, stability and development, he said.