Pahalgam terror attack: What US Vice President JD Vance advised India and Pakistan amid rising tensions? Top updates

US Vice President JD Vance stated on Thursday that India's response to last week's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam should be measured to avoid triggering a “wider regional conflict”. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance also emphasised that Pakistan must cooperate with India in addressing the threat of extremism, Reuters reported.

Here are the top updates: 1. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to offer condolences for the lives lost in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During the conversation, Hegseth reaffirmed the “United States' strong support” for India in the wake of the incident.

2. In a post on X, Hegseth said, “Today, I spoke with Indian Defence Minister Singh @rajnathsingh to personally extend my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the heinous terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We stand with India and its great people.”

3. This comes amidst mounting tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. Meanwhile, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

4. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the full backing of the Trump administration, noting that Washington is in ongoing communication with both the Indian and Pakistani governments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

5. During a press briefing on Friday, Bruce emphasised that the US is keeping a close watch on developments. She also referenced the readout of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s phone calls on Thursday with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

6. “We are monitoring closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” she said.

7. “The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels,” she added.

8. Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio and discussed the recent terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Jaishankar stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice.

9. “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar posted on X.

10. Top US officials, including President Donald Trump, have strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, labelling it “terror” and “unconscionable,” while voicing firm support for India—though stopping short of directly attributing blame to Pakistan. India, a key strategic partner for the US in countering China's growing influence, has accused Pakistan of orchestrating the attack. Pakistan, while denying involvement, has called for a neutral investigation into the incident.

Although Pakistan remains a US ally, its strategic importance has waned since the 2021 American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Amid the escalating tensions, Washington has encouraged both India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and seek a “responsible solution” to prevent further escalation.

The US State Department confirmed the ongoing engagement with both nuclear-armed nations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio holding separate calls on Wednesday with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.