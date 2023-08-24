A Google employee who is supposed to be writing tools for the company's tools and products works for just 1 hour day while earning an annual salary of $1,50,000 or over 1.2 crore. In addition to this, the employee received a sign-on bonus and is expecting a year-end bonus.

According to a report by business magazine Fortune, the Google employee who has been given the pseudonym Devon in order to protect his identity, wakes up at 9 am, makes breakfast and then works till 11 am before setting aside his office work. Later in the day, Devon works till 9 or 11 pm on his startup.

“If I wanted to work long hours, I’d be at a startup," he says. “Most people choose Google because of the work-life balance and benefits. You could work at Apple, but Apple has such fan appeal to software engineers. They work long hours…but at Google, most people know what they’re doing is a job."

“didn’t really bother going for a hedge fund or quant stuff, because they’ll pay you like $300,000 but the thing is, you’ll actually have to work well over 40 hours a week," he added. “If I can work a couple hours a day—one hour a day—I think the much smaller base [salary] works out."

Moreover, Devon is also not adhering to Google's return-to-office policy that requires most emloyees to work from office at least three days a week. Devon says it doesn't work for him because it makes him feel like managers are a ‘watchover’.

Asked about what will happen if higher ups in company found out about him not adhering to the work from office policy, Devon said that his manager is ‘cool’ with him not coming to the office while he believes emails from Google will start coming in at some point but hewon't worry about it until he gets a warning. He added that even if the search giant decides to let go of him, they will still offer him a generous severance package.

Devon admitted to Fortune that he is paid to ‘do nothing’. The report while quoting professor at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business Vijay Govindarajan noted that tech companies like Meta, Google, Salesforce had hired ahead of demand during the business boom of early pandemic phase.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also clarified the point while laying off around 12,000 employees in January. In a letter written to employees, Pichai said, “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."