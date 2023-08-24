‘Paid to do nothing’: Meet Google employee who works just 1 hour per day and earns over ₹1 crore2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Google employee earns $150k/year, works 1 hour/day, and doesn't adhere to return-to-office policy.
A Google employee who is supposed to be writing tools for the company's tools and products works for just 1 hour day while earning an annual salary of $1,50,000 or over 1.2 crore. In addition to this, the employee received a sign-on bonus and is expecting a year-end bonus.