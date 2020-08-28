Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and lauded his "wise leadership and personal commitment" for making the ties between the two countries deeper and stronger than ever.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Friday he is stepping down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced. He told reporters that it was “gut wrenching" to leave many of his goals unfinished.

"Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," Modi said in a tweet.

Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment. Concerns about his health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. He is now on a new treatment that requires IV injections, he said. While there is some improvement, there is no guarantee that it will cure his condition and so he decided to step down after treatment Monday, he said.

“It is gut wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals," Abe said Friday, mentioning his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan's war-renouncing constitution.

He said his health problem was under control until earlier this year but was found to have worsened in June when he had an annual checkup.

Abe said he will focus on his treatment for now and “continue his political activity and support a new administration as a lawmaker."

