Elon Musk's Twitter on Friday began removing the much coveted legacy blue ticks for people who have not apid the same. Following several false starts to this dreaded move, Elon Musk's Twitter deserted several celebrities, well-known personalities without their ‘Blue Ticks’.

A hilarious example would be ace cricketer for the Indian national men's Cricket Team Virat Kohli lost his blue tick, however his fan page seemed to have retained it.

Several Indian celebrities had their own way of complaining about loosing the blue tick.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor channeled his inner Kabir Singh and wrote, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya... Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu ( who touched my blue tick...Elon (Musk), you stay there, I am coming)."

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu.



Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures, news agency Associated Press reported.

However, if Twitter created a storm, could meme floods be far behind?

Twitteratti was quick enough to initialize their creative sides and create memes on the loss of blue ticks.

Take a look at some of the best ones

Elon musk after removing all celebrities blue tick and expecting them to buy it pic.twitter.com/gelBeEloHb — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) April 20, 2023

Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajinikanth, among others lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts.

Bachchan, an active user of Twitter, had a funny response after the blue tick got removed from his official page.

"Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain - Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka?? (sic). (Hey Twitter bro! Are you listening? Now that I've even paid the money, please put back that blue tick mark in front of my name, so that people know that it's me)," the veteran actor tweeted.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure"

Blue tick hatane ke bad Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/8F7bMSAOH6 — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 20, 2023

Comedian and actor Vir Das had a sarcastic response to the platform's decision.

"I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks (sic). Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me (sic)," he wrote.

Elon Musk to Legacy Blue Tick holders. pic.twitter.com/vAye38BWGb — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 20, 2023

Twitter started removing the blue tick that had verified the identity of the user behind an account, from the profiles of thousands of celebrities, politicians and journalists on Thursday.

Main un celebs se jinke paas blue tick tha pic.twitter.com/E9J3x82WzW — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

The costs of keeping the marks range from $8 a month for individual web users to a starting price of $1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account.