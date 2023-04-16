Pak govt hikes petrol price by ₹10 per litre for next 15 days2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:34 AM IST
In crisis-hit Pakistan, inflation for March 2023 clocked in at 35%, which is amongst the highest-ever levels.
Pakistan's government has decided to raise the cost of petrol by ₹10 per litre for the ensuing 15 days, said finance minister Ishaq Dar. This came amid the country's worst economic crisis and steep currency devaluation along with increasing interest rates.
