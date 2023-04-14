Pak govt reiterates completion of all IMF requirements for bailout2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Pakistan has implemented a series of policy measures including increased taxes, higher energy prices, and increasing interest rates to the highest in 25 years to unlock funding from its stalled IMF $6.5 billion loan program.
Pakistan has completed all requirements to receive critical bailout money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country reiterated following a meeting with the lender on Thursday, according to a report published by Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×